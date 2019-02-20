ENGLEWOOD — Marla Lanham has done a lot with sports programs at L.A. Ainger Middle School. She’s coached the Cougars girls basketball and volleyball teams since 2010.
This past volleyball season was the best the Cougars have ever had under Lanham. They finished the regular season with a 4-2 record, gained the second seed for the Charlotte Couunty tournament and defeated third-seed Port Charlotte to advance to the finals. They lost to defending champion Punta Gorda in the finals.
“We had a good season,” Lanham said. “And we have eight of our 12 players returning for next season.”
Lanham grew up in Nappanee, Indiana, where she played high school basketball, softball and volleyball at NorthWood High School. She then graduated from Anderson University in Indiana with degrees in physical education and health. She played softball in college.
Lanham came to Florida in 2003 and was a junior varsity volleyball, softball and basketball coach for the Lemon Bay High School Manta Rays from 2003 to 2005. She then took time off to raise a family and resumed coaching in 2010 for the Cougars.
Now, she has started an off-season basketball program to help girls improve their skills. On a recent weekend, Lanham and Ann Ross put their newly formed West Coast Wildcats basketball team into competition. The team, comprised of players in the sixth and seventh grades from the Englewood-Venice area, participated in the Southwest Florida Classic in Port Charlotte.
The team finished 0-3 in the tournament, but it was the first time the team had competed. Still, the team finished second in the seventh-grade division. Teams from all over Southwest Florida participated in the tournament.
“Overall, each game athletes improved on ball control, intensity of play and learning the game,” Lanham said. “We look forward to our next tournament March 9-10 in Sarasota. Until then, we will be getting in the gym, practicing with intensity and focusing on the fundamentals of the game.”
Members of the Wildcats include Emilie King, Addison Ivery, Alexis Heuss, Jayda Lanham, Hillary Hupp, Leah Zappia, Zoe Kirby, Linda Hunt and Jakara Wilson.
The Wildcats’ season will last into June with the state tournament June 7-10 in Fort Myers.
