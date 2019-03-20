A guy goes to his doctor with a litany of complaints.
“I get tired easily and can’t do what I used to. I’m having memory problems and my eyesight is going. What’s wrong with me, Doc?”
The doctor had a fast response: “You’re old.”
When Joe Laspro opened his comedy routine with that joke during the Rotonda’s Got Talent competition, the audience had a fast response, too.
They laughed.
Joe grabbed the audience from the start and didn’t let go in his perfectly paced comedy routine centered on getting older. In a contest with plenty of talent, he won third place.
At 85, the Rotonda West man sees himself as “older, but not old.”
“There was so much great talent there,” he says. “I never expected to be one of the winners.”
Joe says it was only after he retired from a long career in education that he found the courage to try doing stand-up comedy.
Although Joe thinks everything he does is accidental rather than well-planned, it really has more to do with his sense of adventure and his willingness to try new things.
When he saw an advertisement for an adult education comedy class, he signed up immediately.
“Doing comedy is harder than you think,” he says.
“When I first stood on a stage during open mike night in Buffalo, I froze the first few times I tried.”
But he kept at it, gleaning his material from what he sees in everyday life. “It keeps my mind sharp,” he says.
He likes to do karaoke and join in open mike nights at area clubs.
“I like to make people laugh,” he says. “Laughter makes everyone feel better.”
He claims he proved that in another class he took that was centered on making yourself laugh.
“Even when you laugh for no reason, it makes you feel good,” he said.
According to the Mayo Clinic, laughter triggers the release of endorphins, the body’s natural feel-good chemicals. Endorphins promote an overall sense of well-being and can even temporarily relieve pain.
With that in mind, Joe did one comedy routine where he led the audience in feeling the effect of what he calls “fake laughter.”
What he has discovered is that trying something new can lead to a series of adventures and can even change a life.
When he saw an advertisement offering three dance lesson for $15, he decided to learn ballroom dancing.
“The joke is that my $15 classes quickly led to spending $10,000 for more classes,” he said.
But that led to more adventure when Holland Cruise Lines hired him as a dance escort.
“All I had to do was to dance with all the ladies. But it was harder work than you think. We started dancing at 5 o’clock and danced until midnight. Then we attended dance classes in the afternoon.”
He got a comedy routine from that experience too.
The best part of the cruise experience for Joe was being able to cruise for free to South America, Asia, Europe, Japan and China.
And it all happened because he wasn’t afraid to learn new things. “Everyday of life can be a new learning experience,” says the retired educator.
While his age says he’s 85, his lifestyle is that of someone much younger.
He goes out ballroom dancing several times a week and enjoys doing karaoke at every opportunity. He “does a little jogging,” plays pickleball and works out at the YMCA. He also enjoys all social contact and is an interesting conservationist.
“At 85 I’m slowing down but I try really hard to stay physically and mentally active,” he says. “You gotta keep pushing yourself.”
And if he tries another experience that doesn’t work out, at least he has new material for another comedy routine.
