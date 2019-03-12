ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay Funeral Home won perhaps the most exciting game so far in the Englewood Little League's major division season Saturday night.
Wyatt Seckel belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Lemon Bay Funeral Home a come-from-behind 8-7 victory over R.J. LaBadie Construction at the Englewood Sports Park.
With LaBadie leading 7-6, Colton Whitehead belted a single for Lemon Bay with two outs in the bottom of the sixth stanza. Seckel then hit a shot into the gap in left center and both runners scored to win the game. Lemon Bay Funeral Home is now 6-1 and R.J. LaBadie is 1-4-1 with some tough losses despite playing well.
Seckel and Luke Brown pitched for the winners.
"I think the key to our success so far has been our pitching," said Lemon Bay Funeral Home manager Sean Whitehead. "It's been really good so far."
Thursday night, Lemon Bay Funeral Home defeated Key Agency 5-1 to raise its record to 5-1. Key Agency is now 2-3-1 after a fast start.
The winners had excellent pitching from Wes Stines and Brown. Brennan Vaughn was the starting pitcher for Key Agency. Drew Kirsten was the third Key Agency player to pitch and he shut down the LBFH batters after they took the lead.
"We had a few hits and took advantage of some walks and errors besides our pitching," said Whitehead.
"There was just dominate pitching from their side (Lemon Bay Funeral Home) and Drew on our side," said Key Agency manager Sean Kirsten.
"That's what the game was mostly about."
There will be games again today and Thursday, including minor, rookie and T-ball.
