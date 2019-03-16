ESfootballmulch031619a

Members of the Lemon Bay High football team took part of their Tuesday afternoon volunteering to spread mulch at the Englewood Family YMCA’s playground.

If you’re out and about in Englewood, you may spot some Manta Rays helping out around the community.

Members of the Lemon Bay High School football team are giving back to Englewood with some community service around town. On Tuesday, they showed up at the Warren Loranger Englewood Family YMCA, where they made “quick work” of spreading several hundred pounds of mulch at the playground, according to membership director Marcia Ziegler.

“Because of this awesome team we are able to have the playground available over Spring Break for the children,” Ziegler said. “Great coaches and great bunch of kids!”

Members of the football team are signed up to help clean up the Lemon Bay Cemetery this morning. The players will aid the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary in getting the cemetery ready for a ceremony to commemorate National Vietnam Veterans Day on March 29.

The Englewood Chamber invites the public to gather at 8 a.m. that day to place flags on the graves of veterans interred there. A brief program and breakfast will take place afterward at the Chamber of Commerce building.

