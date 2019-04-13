You couldn’t have convinced me that I would enjoy sipping wine in a funeral home while learning about how people like to be buried with their pets.
When Englewood Sun editor Chris Porter and publisher Carol Moore asked if I wanted to enroll in the 2019 Leadership Englewood class, I was a bit skeptical. As a reporter for nearly 30 years, I’ve written or visited most of the places on the class agenda. However, I thought maybe there’d be something about this class they raved about repeatedly.
I certainly didn’t think the class would lead me to a funeral home. But, I learned a tremendous amount about end-of-life decision making that day. For instance, doesn’t have to be so serious. There can be barbecue wings and funny stories of how you lived your life. I loved listening to the celebrant Dee Roberts talking about people she may have never met. She collects details about their life by meeting with loved ones to learn about the deceased. Then she shares the person’s stories during their celebration of life. People cry, but they laugh a lot too and it’s so soothing.
To qualify for Leadership Englewood, I filled out the application. Shortly after, I received a congratulations letter from the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, who sponsors the program. Once a month, the group of about 18 travels via bus to either Englewood, Sarasota or Charlotte county locations. Each day has a theme including health, education, government, nonprofit, arts and tourism. We learn the behind-the-scenes of these programs. The goal is to have us leaders tell others about these resources. I take lots of notes and pictures in hopes of one day writing about them.
So far the class has been to dozens of places including Hospice, the Englewood YMCA, the Sarasota National Cemetery, Benderson Park, the Charlotte County Jail and Justice Center, Punta Gorda’s Vietnam wall replica, Spanish Point, Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, Englewood Community Hospital, the Venice Train Depot, the Arts Alliance and many more.
We went to several Charlotte County schools, including Charlotte Harbor School for special needs children. After watching teachers work with children with severe disabilities, I wished I won the lottery. I’d donate to that school to help them indefinitely.
We spent time at the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. There we saw the tiny rooms the families sleep in at night. Some are about the size of a college dorm. All of their belongings are in black plastic bags. The kitchen volunteers make dinner and even open it to the public. Some single parents go there with their children at the end of the month when they are struggling before the next pay check.
Our group is tasked with organizing a successful fundraiser. During the bus rides, we voted to help Englewood Meals on Wheels, The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and Project Phoenix, which has a program for local teachers to get free school supplies for special projects and other classroom needs.
Our fundraiser is a luau planned from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 18 at 1500 Crestwood St., off Pine Street in Englewood. We are selling tickets for $65 for a fun evening with a cornhole competition, an auction and an hour and a half Polynesian fire throwing show.
Tickets are available at the chamber, 601 S Indiana Ave., and Xpertech, 101 N. McCall Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-234-7375.
We are hoping to see 400 tickets so we can give away lots of money to these three worthy groups.
