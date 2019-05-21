The Leadership Englewood Class of 2019 hosted a luau at the Dignam Family 40 Acre Ranch on Saturday. The event helped to raise thousands of dollars for local charities. The festive luau featured Polynesian dancers, an authentic hula show, a fire and knife show, and a traditional pig roast. The title sponsor for the event was Lightspeed Voice.
