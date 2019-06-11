Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87 is hosting workshops to assist anyone who wants to learn how to build a vessel for the 2019 Pioneer Days Cardboard Boat Race
These workshops are free and family-friendly. Kids are welcome with a parents or guardian. The first one is set for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday (June 15) at the Flotilla 87 station house, 1949 Englewood Road, Englewood.
Other dates for the free workshops are July 27 and Aug. 17, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. those days.
The Pioneer Days Cardboard Boat Race is set for Aug. 31.
Please contact Bill Shaw 205-302-4747 with questions. Pre-registration is not required. For safety reasons, close-toed shoes are required for these workshops.
For more information about the race, the rules, the course, and updates on all Pioneer Days events, please visit www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.
