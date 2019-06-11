ESpioneerboat061219a

A determined Grayson Velte, 8, navigates his boat toward the first turn in the 2018 Pioneer Days Cardboard Boat Race at Ann Dever Pool. Learn how to make a cool cardboard boat from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the Flotilla 87 station house, 1949 Englewood Road, Englewood.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY TIM KERN

Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87 is hosting workshops to assist anyone who wants to learn how to build a vessel for the 2019 Pioneer Days Cardboard Boat Race

These workshops are free and family-friendly. Kids are welcome with a parents or guardian. The first one is set for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday (June 15) at the Flotilla 87 station house, 1949 Englewood Road, Englewood.

Other dates for the free workshops are July 27 and Aug. 17, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. those days.

The Pioneer Days Cardboard Boat Race is set for Aug. 31.

Please contact Bill Shaw 205-302-4747 with questions. Pre-registration is not required. For safety reasons, close-toed shoes are required for these workshops.

For more information about the race, the rules, the course, and updates on all Pioneer Days events, please visit www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.

