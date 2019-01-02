ENGLEWOOD — The Family Garden Club of Englewood will hold the fourth meeting of its 2018-2019 season at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at the home of Valerie and George Ollinger, 6756 Van Camp St., North Port.
The meeting is being hosted by the speaker Val Ollinger, and will be held at her Florida garden on a wooded three-acre property. Bring your own lawn chair for the talk. Their property has been designated a Florida Friendly Yard and a Wildlife Sanctuary by the University of Florida. There are several trees planted in the verge which distinguishes their home from other properties on the street. Please park on the street and walk up the rather long driveway. Since parking space may be limited please car pool to allow parking for all attendees.
Val says a true gardener loves to create more plants from those they already have! At the meeting she will cover how to make root stem or softwood cuttings, plant division and other rooting secrets. Also, she will discuss the best medium for successful rooting, how to keep your plants properly hydrated and above all, how to be patient as you watch your "creations" grow.
Val started gardening in England when she was five, helping her dad in his lovely garden. After emigrating to America in 1957, she took her love of gardening wherever she went in the northern US. After moving to Florida in 1964 she had to learn a whole new way of doing things. In 1996, Val and her husband moved from an old house in historic Punta Gorda to three wooded acres in North Port. In 2001 she finally had the time to qualify as a University of Florida Master Gardener for Sarasota County. She loves helping newcomers deal with the challenges of our semi tropical climate. She volunteers at the Extension Service Plant Clinics working with the Florida Friendly Landscape Advisors group. She also spends a lot of her time propagating plants for their big Master Gardener Plant sale which is held every year in October. She is the Director of People for Trees, and belongs to the Arbor Day Foundation, the Native Plant Society, and the Sierra Club. Val was president of the Allamanda Garden Club of North Port for 10 years.
Please join us to hear this wonderful presentation on Plant Propagation In A Florida Garden. Everyone is welcome. When you attend our meetings you will get to meet our members and have the opportunity to ask them gardening questions related to Southwest Florida gardening. Please check our website at www.fgcefl.com for more details on this event and other scheduled club activities.
As always, membership is not required to attend but membership does have some benefits that you may enjoy. As a member, you will be kept up to date on all of the events planned. You may also be part of the selection activity and planning of the events that we have. This includes the suggestion for speakers and field trips that are arranged. You may also attend the business meetings and be part of the process that chooses and votes on community projects that we participate in. Our membership ranges from the very inexperienced gardener, who has just moved to Florida, to the experienced long-time resident. You will also find that there is something for everyone at the meetings. Join today and start mastering gardening in Southwest Florida. Many more benefits of membership may be found on our website at www.fgcefl.com.
