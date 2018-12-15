Hablas español? Would you like to learn? Señor Dan Duffy is returning again this winter to provide free Spanish classes at the Elsie Quirk Library. Registration is now open, and classes take place on Fridays from January through April.
Señor Dan teaches a “Basic Conversational Spanish” class from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays. This is a beginner’s class for interested attendees that speak little to no Spanish, but are interested in developing basic Spanish language communication skills. Participants will use the book “Spanish in 10 Minutes a Day,” by Kristine Kershul, which can be purchased at local bookstores and online. Space is limited and registration is required, so take advantage of this great opportunity and register online at scgov.net/library by clicking on the “Library Events” link.
For those who have already completed the Basic Conversational class, or who can already read/speak basic Spanish, and would like to practice and develop their skills, check out Señor Dan’s Spanish Reading Group on Friday afternoons from 3-4:30 p.m. To register for this class, please emailDan directly at spanishfaculty@gmail.com.
Finally, Dan will teach an English Class for Spanish Speakers from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday evenings, Gratis clase de Inglés para hispanohablantes. This class is for Spanish speakers who want to improve their English skills in speaking and understanding English, with emphasis on pronunciation. Dan will be teaching from the book “English for the Spanish Speaker” (Book 4) by Kathleen Fisher. Para más información: spanishfaculty@gmail.com.
If you have any questions, I know a place to go! Find Yourself at the Library and we’ll get you sorted. Or, if you find yourself in the neighborhood, stop by Elsie Quirk and register in person.
¡Muchas gracias, Englewood! ¡Feliz Navidad!
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 West Dearborn Street, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, or visit our website at scgov.net.
