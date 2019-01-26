Lemon Bay Fest starts Saturday Feb. 3 with lots of great programs going on all over the community celebrating the history of Englewood.
You can start out here at the library with some of our regular programs during the week. Join us for the Knitting Group on Tuesday afternoon at noon. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
At 4 p.m., you can join Steve at the tables near the courtyard for a game of chess. All ages and experience levels are welcome to come learn how to play chess, share your experience or just watch an intense game take place.
On Tuesday and Thursday, bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. until noon in the library meeting room. Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and pests.
On Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m., we have our first Lemon Bay Fest program, "Highlights from the Englewood Archives." Witness the interesting and engaging history of the area through items from the Charlotte County Historical Center collections.
The Historical Society has an archive area in the Englewood Charlotte Library to process and store important historical artifacts from our area. If you can’t make it to this program but are interested in more information about our archives, please contact the History Services at 941-629-7278.
On Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., we welcome John McCarthy from the Historic Spanish Point. Mr. McCarthy presents a presentation called ‘History at the Water’s Edge’ reviewing the history of the beautiful Spanish Point property. This is a popular presentation, seating is first come first served limited to the first fifty people.
On Wednesday at 10:30 am we have archaeologist Rachel Kangas here from the Florida Public Archaeology Network.
Ms. Kangas discusses the topic "Who Made the Everglades?" This presentation details the geological and cultural history of the Everglades. Thursday at 3 p.m., Theresa Schober, manager of the Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, joins us for a discussion about the history of cattle ranching in the area.
Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. we are joined by Leslie Newberry from the Southwest Florida Fossil Society for a discussion about the fossils in southwest Florida.
Friday afternoon at 2 p.m., we are excited to welcome back Jan and Jeff Ausfaul of the Cracked Walnuts music duo. Cracked Walnuts brings us "The Celtic Voyage," tales and tunes of Ireland and Scotland. The concert takes place under a tent outside the north entrance of the library.
There are many more Lemon Bay Fest programs going on all week — for a full list of programs stop in the library to pick up a brochure or go to lemonbayhistory.com/cracker-fair-lemon-bay-fest/ .
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road, in the Tringali Recreation Complex off of State Road 776.
