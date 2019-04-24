ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Funeral Home major division Little League team rolled over R.J. LaBadie Construction 16-1 Monday night at the Englewood Sports Park and is the regular season champion.
The final regular season major division game will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday when Key Agency plays LaBadie. The league playoffs will follow, but the dates have not been decided yet.
Wesley Stines was the winning pitcher. Stines, who threw a no-hitter earlier in the season, went the distance for LBFH, now 12-1. They have won 12 straight games after losing their opener to Key Agency.
Stines also had three hits in four at-bats and two RBI. David Galynsky walked twice and scored both times, the first time he has scored this season.
“He (Galynsky) had a good game,” said LBFH head coach Shane Whitehead. “Wesley pitched well again and had a great game.”
LBFH has dominated league play.
Following the major division playoffs, the three Englewood major division teams will compete in the annual Battle of the Border tournament at Atwater Community Park in North Port in May. Teams from North Port, Englewood and probably Venice will participate in the tournament.
Elks win again
The Englewood Elks junior division team took an easy 14-3 four-inning victory over Venice Monday at the sports park. The Elks are now 7-1 on the season, all the victories coming against Venice.
Before Monday’s victory, the Elks had won two straight one-run games over Venice, but Monday’s game was never in doubt.
Matthew Whitmore was the starting and winning pitcher for the Elks who scored nine runs in the first inning. The winners only collected four hits, but took advantage of 13 walks and several Venice errors.
“We were helped by their mistakes,” said Elks head coach Sean Kirsten.
Devyn Kirsten, Nash Dowd, Carson Moore and Matthew Sacco had hits for the winners. Sacco belted a single, stole second and came home to score on two walks.
Nathan Coffey and Kirsten also pitched for the winners.
The Elks will play Venice again at 9 a.m. Saturday in Venice.
