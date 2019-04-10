ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay Funeral Home continued to win this past week in Little League action at the Englewood Sports Park.
LBFH rolled over R.J. LaBadie Construction 14-4 Wednesday night, then came back Thursday night to defeat Key Agency 8-4. Lemon Bay Funeral Home is now 10-1 after losing its opening game of the season.
Against R.J. LaBadie, LBFH jumped off to a big lead early and never looked back. Wesley Stines was the winning pitcher. Stines had a no-hitter last week and has been a standout this season. He had great control against R.J. LaBadie and scattered five hits.
“Wesley is our No. 1 pitcher, and Luke Brown is our No. 2 pitcher,” said Lemon Bay Funeral Home manager Shane Whitehead.
Against Key Agency, Lemon Bay Funeral Home took a 7-1 lead and held off a late rally to gain the victory. Brown was the winning pitcher, raising his record to 3-0.
Jordan Kirsten was the starting pitcher for Key Agency (3-7-1). Jacob Close and Tyler Whitmore finished up. Drew Smith had two hits for Key Agency.
“Everybody hit well,” said Whitehead. “I really can’t single anybody out. Luke pitched well. His slider was his best pitch.”
There will be no Little League games today (Wednesday) or Thursday as there as county workers need to work on the ballfields. The next Little League games will be Saturday.
Stingrays don’t quitThursday night, the Englewood girls Stingrays 8-under fast-pitch softball team fell to Venice 7-3. The Stingrays fell behind early 7-0, but refused to quit and scored three runs in the last inning.
SKY game postponed
The Englewood SKY Middle School Storm baseball team had its game with host St. Stephens last Wednesday postponed because of a scheduling problem, according to Storm head coach Nathan Long.
The Storm is 2-1 on the season. They defeated St. Stephens 12-2 in the season opener. The Storm will play at Imagine School North Port at 6:30 p.m. April 17 at the Atwater Community Park in North Port. The teams will have a return game April 23 at the Englewood Sports Park in a 4 p.m. contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.