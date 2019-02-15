ENGLEWOOD — Linda Geoghegan had one job Thursday — smile and count money.
The Lemon Bay Garden Club volunteer also greeted lots of bargain hunters at the sneak peak for the club’s annual rummage sale.
“It’s going pretty great, very steady,” Geogheagan said of the sale, which is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Saturday at the clubhouse, 480 Yale St., Englewood.
Members gathered all size clothing, household items, books, electronics, tools and jewelry for months. Now they hope it’s all sold at prices from 50 cents to a few dollars.
“On Saturday, everything not sold will be half price or stuff a bag for $5,” said organizer Nance Bingaman. “The prices really are great. We have earrings, watches and bracelets for 50 cents. Necklaces are a dollar. There’s brand new pants over there for $5. We are hoping to sell quite a bit.”
Members are anxious for a sell-out event because they give the money back to the community. They support the local Girl Scouts with their wild flower patches requirements. Members helped restore a damaged scout garden in Rotonda after a hurricane.
They pay for and plant trees for Arbor Day at Lemon Bay Park, Elsie Quirk Library, Myakka River and Englewood elementary schools. They support the coral reef restoration program. Volunteers also represent the club at the Cracker Fair, veteran dedication ceremonies and at Pioneer Days.
The club has horticulture show, flower show and garden fairs throughout the year. They also offer self tours of the grounds which include a butterfly garden.
The club also helps maintain park grounds and provide historical information about Indian Mound Park. They sponsor the Junior Gardeners program for the art and science of gardening to Englewood Elementary students using math, reading and writing skills.
“We have a wonderful scholarship program for students who are pursing careers in horticulture and the environment,” said member Bobbie Medal. “We have some pretty nice students who have earned scholarships from us last year. We support the young people who want to go to any college. They must meet our scholarship requirements. Last year, we gave away $2,000 in scholarships.”
Monthly meetings are the first Monday of each month, October through May. Dues are $40 and the group is always looking for new members.
For more information, the group has a Facebook page or log onto www.lemonbaygardenclub.org
