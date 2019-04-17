Lemon Bay High School announced its March Students of the Month. They are freshmen Iker Perez-Calderon and McKenna Lipkin, sophomores Tian Ho and Krista Leo, juniors Riley Haynes and Chloe Browder, and senior Destiny Ashcraft with LBHS principal Bob Bedford. Not pictured is senior Gabriel Layne.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.