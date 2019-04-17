eslbsom041019a

Lemon Bay High School announced its March Students of the Month. They are freshmen Iker Perez-Calderon and McKenna Lipkin, sophomores Tian Ho and Krista Leo, juniors Riley Haynes and Chloe Browder, and senior Destiny Ashcraft with LBHS principal Bob Bedford. Not pictured is senior Gabriel Layne.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
