Lemon Bay High School announced its Students of the Month for February. They are freshmen Haley Gulsby (not pictured) and Benjamin Lorraine, sophomores Emily Moore (not pictured) and Gage Monroe (not pictured), juniors Hannah Schoff and Harley Rusher, and seniors Sara Reid and Brock LaVallee.
