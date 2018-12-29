The Lemon Bay boys junior varsity and varsity basketball teams are lucky to have two great cheer squads who are there for each game keeping the crowd and players energized. The hard-working cheerleaders also show off their athletic talents during each timeout and at the end of every quarter with some high-flying skill.
