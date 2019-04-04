The Charlotte Chorale announced the winner of the $3,000 R. Bruce MacGregor Memorial Scholarship is Allison Deal, a senior at Lemon Bay High School.
Allison comes from a long line of musicians in her family. Both parents, grandmother, great grandparents, and two great uncles who toured with professional bands in the 1920s. Allison began playing trumpet seven years ago, choosing the instrument which she said "made the best sounds and is so versatile." She enjoys playing classical, pop, swing, funk, rock and Latin, although classical is her favorite. As she says it "has the greatest emotional impact on me."
Allison was the featured trumpet soloist in an outstanding rendition of "One Faith, One Hope, One Lord" at The Charlotte Chorale's 2018 Christmas concert, in addition to being a part of the Instrumental Ensemble for the Christmas and several previous concerts. She will also be playing at the upcoming Chorale concert, "Puttin' on the Glitz," set for April 13 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda.
She is currently choosing between two colleges, Stetson University and USF, with a goal of pursuing a career that can combine music performance and digital media in ways that are, for her, creatively fulfilling. When asked about her favorite trumpet artists, Allison named Tine Thing Helseth, who Allison said really "sings" when she plays, and Wynton Marsalis, a master of both classical and jazz.
"I want to thank the Charlotte Chorale from the bottom of my heart for all they've done to help me" said Allison. "Not only have they awarded me this scholarship, but they have also given me numerous opportunities to perform with them and grow as a musician. The experience and encouragement I gained from my time working with the Chorale has aided me in forming the confidence I need to perform as a professional musician, which I will certainly be doing as a music major."
Chorale Director Dr. William Dederer says of Allison, “Allison has taken private trumpet lessons from me since she was in 6th grade. I was delighted when the scholarship committee voted to award her the 2019 R. Bruce MacGregor scholarship. She has been a joy to teach and to include in several Chorale concerts. The Chorale will miss her when she goes away to college, but we know she will be a highly successful young musician.”
To learn more about the Charlotte Chorale, visit www.charlottechorale.com, email thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com, or call 941-204-0033
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.