Each year around the holidays, Lemon Bay High School offers a completely free community outreach for local preschools.
The preschool children gather at the high school for fun games, activities, crafts, pictures with Santa, and more. Members of Lemon Bay's senior class dress as elves and show the young children a great time during the holiday season.
It's a unique tradition at the school.
