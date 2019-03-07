ENGLEWOOD — Wrestling coach Mike Schyck felt confident Thursday in the eight Lemon Bay High School wrestlers competing in state championships Friday and today in Kissimmee's Silver Spurs Arena.
"They've done an amazing job this year," Schyck said of his team of 22 wrestlers. "We accomplished all the goals we wanted."
The eight LBHS wrestlers and their weight classes who qualified as 1-A state competitors include Bryce Taranto, at 113 pounds, Derick Dagg at 138 pounds, Luke Heffner at 140 pounds, Lance Schyck at 152 pounds, Tyson Davids, 170 pounds, Louis Baldor at 195 pounds, Brock LaVallee at 220 pounds, and heavyweight Kyle Dragon.
Before they left, the eight wrestlers continued a Lemon Bay Wrestling Team tradition by dyeing their hair as a show of spirit.
"We're going to stay in our lane," Schyck said, expecting to see two, three or more wrestlers standing on the podium for their weight class.
