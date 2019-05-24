Early American Women’s Clubs had tremendous influence and impact on their communities.
By 1900, the forming of such clubs had become widespread across the country. Their goals were to address and support some of the needs of the community such as libraries, the arts, child welfare.
The clubs became important centers for civic and social activities.
In 1918, 11 energetic local women got together and decided it was their duty to the small village of Englewood to form such a club. They did just that, and named it The Lemon Bay Mother’s Club.
The Club has been in continuous operation since 1918, making it Englewood’s oldest service organization.
Their Clubhouse building on Cocoanut Street, at the corner of Maple, was completed in 1926 and has served as the home base for the Club for 93 years. The ladies of the club keep it in immaculate condition.
No local structure reflects Englewood history more than the club’s building, that being the reason it was placed on the National Register of Historical Places in 1989.
As the club grew in size and took on larger projects, it became evident they needed a building of their own rather than meeting at members’ homes.
At a club meeting in April 1924, it was decided on a name change, from Mother’s Club to Lemon Bay Woman’s Club. It is thought it was at that same meeting, club member Winifred Lampp said she and her husband would donate land for a building site for a much-needed clubhouse.
With an offer of free land, the club ladies immediately got in gear. Winifred Lampp was named head of the Building Committee and by January 1925 construction money — along with some pledges — had been collected.
True to their word, in September 1925, local residents Winifred E. Lamp and her husband A. Stanley Lampp donated two lots from their Lampp Subdivision on which to build the clubhouse. And at that same time, local contractors Roy Bastedo, Frank Clark and Pat Lampp agreed to take on the job of construction. It is recorded those three men donated their services for free.
And to top it off, keeping their costs low, the club ladies were not only able to obtain the services of the two most prestigious architects in Sarasota at the time to design their small clubhouse in Englewood, but to do it free charge. It remains to this day a bit of a “history mystery” as how the ladies pulled that off. They certainly seemed to have had great bargaining skills.
The clubhouse building was designed by Thomas Reed Martin and Clare C. Hosmer, both prominent and successful architects in the Sarasota area, even nationally known. Both were originally from the Chicago area.
The building is considered an excellent example of the “Prairie Style,” an indigenous American architectural style, developed by a group of Chicago architects, that was popular at the time.
Between 1925 and 1926, the structure was built for $3,120.66. Of that, $2,000 was a loan from a member, Mrs. E.C. Willetts, who took a mortgage on the building. In 1926, the clubhouse formally opened with a house warming attended by 200 people.
Another generous donation was made in 1929. Someone anonymously gave to the club an outhouse which remained on the property until 1939.
The clubhouse itself and the activities of the club have played an enormous role in the development of the Englewood community.
For years the building was the only community structure in town large enough for civic and social events. It served as the polling location for Englewoodites for 27 years. It was the first meeting place of endless organizations. For instance, it has been the birthplace of 10 different churches before they obtained their own sanctuaries.
Here are just a few of the groups that met there: the Boy Scouts and Brownies, the American Legion, the Englewood Garden Club, The Fire Department Auxiliary, Eastern Star, the Red Cross, Rotary, U.S. Coast Guard Flotilla and the Lions Club. Today, however, the clubhouse is no longer used by other organizations.
In 1958, the front porch area was closed-in to provide library space for the club’s large amount of collected books, which represented Englewood’s first library.
The club’s outstanding accomplishments over the decades go on and on and continue today.
Note: Some of the above information is from the complete set of minutes the Club possesses dating back to 1922 which, gives a wonderful history of the club and the building.
Lampp House honored
Another well-preserved Englewood building is to be honored this coming Wednesday, May 29, when Sarasota County presents an historical plaque to the Lampp House, 604 W. Perry St. Built in 1928 as the home of the Pat Lampp family, it now houses the small Englewood Museum. The event will start at 3 p.m., and the public is invited. Phone 941-475-2696 for more information.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
