The Lego Club meets twice a week at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Its for kids ages 5-9. The library provides the Lego pieces and the kids bring their imagination. Kids can work on their own creations or build as a team. The club meets on a year-round basis from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
Library has the Legos, just bring your imagination
- SUN PHOTOS BY SANDY MACYS
-
- 0
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.