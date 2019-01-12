Great news, folks!
One week into Sarasota County Libraries’ 2019 Winter Reading Challenge, and 38,504 minutes have been logged already. My heartfelt thanks to all you out there who are reading up a storm. And don’t worry, there’s still plenty of time left to join in on the fun.
This challenge is a national reading initiative sponsored by “Shark Tank” investor Mark Cuban, who is challenging more than 100 libraries nationwide to read a total of 75,000 books during the month of January. If the goal is met, Mr. Cuban will donate $35,000 to the top-performing libraries.
The Winter Reading Challenge is open to all ages and all reading levels. So, Calling All Englewood Bookworms! Won’t you please join the Reading Challenge and help Elsie Quirk and Sarasota County Libraries achieve our goal?
To participate in the challenge, register online at https://scgov.beanstack.org/reader365, where you can log the hours you’ve read, enter and track the titles that you read, write book reviews, and receive reading recommendations. Let’s start 2019 off right … with a really good book!
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.