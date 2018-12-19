The Englewood Kiwanis and the Englewood Event Center have teamed up to bring Christmas Card Lane back to Englewood. The large colorful, plywood cards are set up in the lot behind the Event Center at 3069 S. McCall Road, Englewood near the RaceTrac store, and people can come see them day and night.
On Saturday, the Kiwanians sponsored a fundraising luminaria event called “Light up the Night” to benefit the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation. Holiday luminarias were sold and decorated and placed near the cards in dedication to loved ones who have passed away, are currently ill, or who have overcome an illness.
Saturday’s event also included hot chocolate and coffee served by the Abundant Life Ministries, Christmas caroling on Thoroughbred Golf Carts, roasting marshmallows and s’mores with the Englewood Area Fire Control Distict, Santa’s photo booth (with Mrs. Claus) by John Bass Photography, and Elvis provided by the Englewood Event Center.
The Englewood Area Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to raising funds and securing donations for the benefit of local cancer warriors and their families. You can learn more at theeacf.org or join the group on the fourth Tuesday each month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at us at the Suncoast Auditorium at Englewood Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd., Englewood.
