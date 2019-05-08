Fireworks fund

Kristina Watts, Englewood Bank & Trust Assistant Vice President and Business Development Officer, presents a $500 contribution for the Englewood’s Fourth of July fireworks to Fred Beck of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club. They are standing next to a donation rocket at the bank’s main office, 1111 S. McCall Road. Similar rockets are located throughout Englewood and donations are also accepted online at

englewoodfireworks.com/donatenow.ph

p. The fireworks are totally funded by community residents and businesses; the Rotary receives no government funding.

 PHOTO BY NIKI LeVASSEUR

