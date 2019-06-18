Englewood Lions Club member Eldon Loisell gives an oversized check for $200 to Charlie Hicks, of the Lemon Bay Historical Society, for the landscaping at historic church property. The Lions Club was among the groups helping the historic Green Street Church Museum settle into its new location at the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery on South Indiana Avenue (State Road 776) and garner its certificate of occupancy from Sarasota County. The Lions meet at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at their clubhouse, 4611 Placida Road, Grove City. For more about the Lions Club, call 941-698-7508 or visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/englewoodfl/. For more about the museum and how to help, visit lemonbayhistory.com.