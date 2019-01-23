Six years ago, local author advocate Ed Ellis, who had previously served as president of another group, formed Englewood Authors. The group was for those who wanted an intimate group to share both short and longer on-going works with each other.
The group meets at 5 p.m. the second Wednesday each month in the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., and usually runs a couple of hours giving members time to read and share.
After awhile, Ellis saw a need to give residents of Jacaranda Trace in Venice an in-house group for writers. He then began a meeting session there at 1:30 p.m. before the Elsie Quirk meeting at 5. That is a busy day for Ellis, but he is thrilled to share his love of writing and writers. He always has a smile and cheerful words.
On Jan. 9, his group gathered to honor him with a brick in the serenity garden behind Elsie Quirk Library. It was evident from the many comments how much his friends love him.
In fact, I will share that when I moved up to Englewood 12 years ago, it was Ellis and the late Phyllis Reading (who wrote this column before her death) who encouraged me to write fiction. I told them my background was academic and journalistic writing, but I wanted to write mystery, romance, humor or something — maybe all — but that I was not a fiction writer. They both insisted I just do it.
Obviously, I am not the only local author encouraged by Ellis. People are writing science fiction with aliens, poetry, mystery detective novels set in Sarasota, tributes to military heroes, and even a story about the life and times of a local sand crane.
If you have a desire to write and share your work with others without a lot of business or lecturing involved, you should go to see how things work at Englewood Authors. It is free and welcomes everyone. Congratulations, love, and thanks to Edwin R. Ellis. We look for many more years of writing and sharing with you.
Some meetings canceled
The Suncoast Writers Guild's regular first Saturday general meeting will not take place Feb. 2 due to a special program at Elsie Quirk Library taking their regular location.
President Harry Barnes and board members were unable to obtain alternative facilities for Feb. 2. Barnes regrets the situation, but says the guild had no choice. The other three meetings in February will be as normally scheduled.
The Suncoast Writers Guild is currently accepting new members with all levels of writing experience. Come to a meeting and see membership chair Linda Hess or Barnes.
The Guild has a strong snowbird base and welcomes both short-time residents and year-round people. Suncoast offers a popular poetry pod segment that meets at 10:15 a.m. on the second Friday of each month at the Englewood Art Center, 350 S McCall Road. The next one is Feb. 8. Come read your poetry with others.
Authors of all genres are invited to read works at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. Annual dues of $20 cover all Suncoast Writers Guild meetings and events, such as participation in the Venice Book Fair in March.
The Athena Wit and Wisdom group has dissolved because the regular day and time of the meetings being shuffled, or the room taken by groups not registered for their use.
“Long-time members came at the usual day and time at Elsie Quirk Library and were unable to get into the reserved room," said founder Joann Reed. “We can’t operate with being shifted to a different day and hour each meeting, so unfortunately, we have no choice but to disband until further notice. It is a shame longstanding groups find themselves with nowhere to meet while others just commandeer the room without going through the proper process.”
Great discussions
The Great Decisions Discussion Group meets from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood. The community is invited to join members for lively and informative discussions on the major global issues of our time. Discussions center on the topics outlined in the Great Decisions briefing book provided by the Foreign Policy Association. Upcoming discussions include The Middle East on Feb. 1, Nuclear Negotiations on Feb. 15.
The Literary Discussion Society will discuss Booker Award Novella "Offshore" by Penelope Fitzgerald at 1 p.m. Jan. 31 at Englewood Charlotte Library. Come see what the group has to offer, even if you have not read the selection. The group is offered free by Charlotte Arts and Humanities and Englewood Charlotte Library on the last Thursday each month. For a free copy of February’s selection “Araby” by James Joyce email me at tamiamifl@comcast.net with request.
For ideas to think or write about, visit Englewood Library at 3 p.m. Wednesdays for Cafe Philo. Upcoming topics include "The Unphilosophy of Erasums" on Feb. 6, "The Jury System With Three Examples, OJ Simpson, 'To Kill a Mockingbird' and 'Twelve Angry Men' as examples on Feb. 13, "Does Everyone Have a Desire or Need to Create? on Feb. 20, and "Confucius and his Thoughts" on Feb. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.