ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Under Armour Under the Lights youth flag football organization still needs more youths to sign up for the winter season. The season has been pushed back to Jan. 11, 2019 and players can sign up by Jan. 1.
Youths can still sign up on line at uaflag.com, and search for the Florida/Englewood league.
‘”Right now, we have around 65 kids signed up,” said Greg Truisi, director of the local flag football program. “That probably won’t be enough. We are thinking about maybe doing the flag program outside of Under Armour where it might be cheaper for the kids to play and maybe get more kids involved. But this is all up in the air right now.”
Under the Under Aemour program, youths will receive an Under Armour game shirt and shorts. Head coaches will get an Under Armour 495 youth football. There will be a seven-game season plus playoffs or consolation games. There will be nine-player rosters for each team. The league has been co-ed and open to youths in kindergarten to the eighth grade.
Last year was the first time for the local Under Armour league. The Knights won the 6-8th-grade championship and the Hurricanes won the 3-5th-grade championship.
