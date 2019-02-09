Well, it’s finally here — that dreaded weekend.
The one with no football.
Some people love the Super Bowl. I see it for what it is, though. The last game. We’re going to have to wait for the last week of August before high school football starts up again, then college and NFL. That’s a long time. If you follow high school football, or the Tampa Bay Bucs, the season has been over for some time. (Sigh.)
OK, I’m done complaining. The good news is, there is plenty to do around here in Englewood to keep us distracted.
Today’s another big day on West Dearborn Street with the 17th Annual Cracker Fair. You can go for the music, the food, the demonstrations, or just to see everyone. It’s put on by our friends at the Lemon Bay Historical Society, and it’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pioneer Plaza, 300 W. Dearborn St. If you’re wondering what time to go, here’s the deal: they’ll be judging the Lemon Dessert Baking Contest at about noon, and then there will be samples. Check lemonbayhistory.com.
If you’re already on West Dearborn today, why not check out Art Walk on Dearborn? It’s from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., perfect time for a stroll. Participating venues include Four Winds, Vino Loco, Englewood Art & Frame Gallery, Peter Mason Raymond/James Financial Services, The Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay, Olde Florida Gallery & Outdoor Center and, around the corner on Cedar Street, Hogan’s Harbor Art Gallery.
On Sunday, the Englewood Open Studio will have its Englewood Community Showcase open mic program at the Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn. Come by between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and perform your song, or just check out the music and the scene for free. Bring your own chairs and picnic to this family friendly event. There will be craft and food vendors.
Wednesday, Feb. 13, is the next installment of the monthly Shop Dearborn evening. It’s 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A lot of the merchants stay open late, and many are planning food and entertainment, plus all the restaurants and cafes are hopping. Check out “Shop Dearborn” on Facebook to get updated information.
The 10th annual Shorts Aloud Festival is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, and 2 p.m. Feb. 17, at Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. It’s tricky this time of year to get into the Playhouse, as shows are routinely sold out. This is a good chance to go out and have a laugh at live performances. Call the box office at 941-475-6756 or go to www.lemonbay playhouse.com.
While you’re on West Dearborn for any of these happenings, get information about the 13th Annual Dearborn Street Wine Walk, which is coming up Feb. 23 at Vino Loco Wine & Gourmet, 420 W. Dearborn St. Tropical Avenue will be playing, the wine will be flowing, there’ll be plenty of food. Proceeds will benefit the Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay. Check out www.vinolocowine.com.
I guess there’s lots to do in Sarasota, Venice and Punta Gorda. But why fight the traffic if you’ve got plenty to do right here?
Chris Porter is editor of the Englewood Sun. Email him at Chris.Porter@yoursun.com or call him at 681-3022.
