Tweens and Teens are invited to come to the Elsie Quirk Library at 2 p.m. today to experience virtual reality in a simple and fun way.
Bring your smartphone and try out a Google Cardboard viewer. With the viewer and your smartphone, you will be able to visit new places, fly through space and much more. Registration is required and limited to 12 tweens and teens ages 9-18.
If you have or know of a teen who is looking for something to do, look no further than the library. Our Teen Advisory Group (T.A.G.) always welcomes new members. This awesome group gets together once a month throughout the year to generate ideas for exciting programs for teens, like the Google Cardboard program.
Elsie Quirk Library is an approved community service site for area high school students. Soon we will be recruiting teen volunteers for the summer season. This is a great way to learn about the library and to get involved in your community. Stay tuned for details on the next Teen Volunteer Orientation program.
For more information on all of the teen programs at Elsie Quirk Library, please contact Teen Librarian, Deirdre Morrow at 941-861-1213.
Here are the library events for this week:
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.