ROTONDA WEST — The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club held its annual Holiday Tea on Dec. 8 at the Rotonda Hills Golf & CC. Every table was filled with members and guests, all festively dressed for Tea with their decorated hats and fascinators held high for the Best, Funniest and most Original Hat Contest. Joyce Crumption and Clare Imrie co-chaired the successful event.
It was a lovely day in honor of the current GFWC Florida State Project, Operation Smile. Founded in 1982, Operation Smile provides free surgery around the world for children born with cleft lip/cleft palate. The Tea was such a success that the proceeds will provide 14 new Smiles during a GFWC (General Federation of Woman’s Clubs) Florida sponsored Mission Trip in 2020. The goal for funds to be raised for the Operation Smile Mission Trip is $250,000.
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club meets at the Rotonda West Community Center at 9:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month, September through May. For information about the Club or to join, contact Clare Imrie, 941-214-8553, rwwcmembership@hotmail.com. It is not necessary to be a resident of Rotonda West to join.
