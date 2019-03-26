The Art Under the Influence art show and sale drew lots of artists and plenty of art lovers to the South Gulf Cove Pavilion on Sunday. The artwork on display included acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, alcohol ink and other media. Artists from the South Gulf Cove community included Suzanne Parrott, Gloria Diangelo, Gloria Urban, Dawn Suslick and Rosana Halprine as well as other artists from the surrounding area including Dedo, Rebecca Hutchins, Dave Shumway and Lionel Lewis.
For more about events in South Gulf Cove, visit the events calendar at www.southgulfcovefl.org.
