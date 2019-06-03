When you do a good deed for the Boy Scouts, you never know where it will lead.
For Leo Herbert, doing a good deed decades ago for his son’s Boy Scout troop led to reinventing himself as “the music man.”
When the troop needed a fundraiser, Leo turned to music for the solution.
“I joined with two other fathers and we put on a big oldies dance. They were musicians and I had the equipment along with a big collection of records. It was such a success that we kept getting calls to do it for other groups,” recalls the Rotonda West man.
While the other dads didn’t want to continue, Leo liked sharing his vast music collection with others. It was the start of an enterprise he called Leo’s Dance Party.
Decades later, it’s still going strong.
While teaching physics was his vocation for 30 years, music has always been his passion. He credits his mother for that.
“My mother played music all the time — all kinds of music. We listened to the big band sounds, jazz standards, Gospel, country, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley — all the great music from the '30, '40s and '50s,” he says.
As a result, Leo also developed an appreciation for all kinds of music and has collected it all his life.
As a music aficionado, he also has a keen appreciation for the way listening to music has changed through the years.
“I remember when buying a new record meant going into a music store to listen to all the latest hits. We played 45s at that time, and every time we took out a record, it scratched.”
When it comes to listening to music, it’s easy to forget the way we progressed — until something brings it to mind.
When Leo talks about buying 45 rpm records, it brings to mind our own teenage memories.
Cassettes and eight-track tapes replaced those old records and eventually they, too, were replaced by new technology.
Few appreciate those advancements as much as Leo.
“For many years when I put on a Leo’s Dance Party, it involved lugging so much heavy equipment — Bose speakers, a subwoofer, amplifiers, CDs. I needed a van to transport it all. Now, all my music is on my laptop. Yesterday I played at a nursing home and was able to transport my equipment in a little sports car,” he says.
Being able to store thousands of songs on a flash drive means when Leo does a dance party he takes along more than 100,000 songs.
He takes pride in having every song someone might request while his fans try to come up with a song he doesn’t have.
For the last Rotonda West Fiesta Association dinner dance, someone requested the song, “It’s Hard to Kiss the Lips at Night That Chew Your A** Out All Day Long.”
“In 37 years, I never had anyone request that song," he smiles, "but I had it with me."
At any Leo’s Dance Party music from the past will soon transform you into a happy teenager bopping to the beat. The power of music to change a mood or evoke memories is something that never changes through the years. That power can also reach into a mind that has forgotten almost everything else.
“One of the last things they’ll forget is music,” he says.
That’s one reason he most enjoys playing at nursing homes and memory impaired units.
“So many times I’ll see people perk up and start to sing along. Music has that power.”
Even when he isn’t performing, music is a vital part of every day for Leo and his wife, Ruth.
Every night after dinner they shut off the phone and TV and sit together listening to music.
“For me, music isn’t just my business,” he says. “It’s my lifelong passion.”
He can be reached at 941-828-1311.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the SUN. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
