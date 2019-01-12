ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay High School boys junior varsity basketball team played its first game of 2019 Tuesday night, taking a 55-48 victory over visiting Island Coast.
The Manta Rays, now 7-3, hadn’t played since Dec. 21 and it showed some as they struggled sometimes during the contest.
“We weren’t at our best,” said JV coach Jason Jones. “We got in foul trouble and we were a bit rusty due to the long layoff.”
The score was 12-12 after the first quarter as Manta freshman Jacob Newcomb scored 8 of his 12 points in that quarter. Lemon Bay led 11-3 at one point before the visitors came fighting back. After that, Lemon Bay outscored Island Coast 10-4 for a 22-16 halftime advantage and led the Gators the rest of the game.
Lemon Bay led 32-28 at the end of the third quarter, and increased its advantage to 46-33 with about 4 minutes left in the game as the Manta Rays beat the visitors to the ball several times and took advantage of some erratic passing. But the Gators forced several turnovers and cut the Lemon Bay lead to 36-30 with about 1:30 left in the contest. But the Manta Rays got a couple of clutch baskets and held on for the victory.
Besides Newcomb’s 12 points, Gabe Arritt (another freshman) scored 11 and Reece Williams added 10 for the winners. Morgan McNulty, the Manta Rays’ 6-foot-4 sophomore center, played about half of the game and did a good job underneath. McNulty was injured in the Manta Rays’ last game Dec. 21 (a 54-49 win over visiting Ida Baker) with a sprained ankle, but recovered. Another freshman, Jackson Benedict, scored 7 points and was effective on the boards when he subsituted for McNulty.
Jose Castillo led the Gators with 12 points before he fouled out midway through the final quarter.
“Morgan was OK,” said Jones. “We played well enough and we should get back to our peak after the layoff.”
The Manta Rays are scheduled to play visiting DeSoto County today in a 5:30 p.m. contest. They also will travel to Venice Wednesday for another game. The Lemon Bay freshman team did not play Tuesday night but are 3-1 on the season.
