Staff Report
In her more than 40-year career in newspapers, Mary Skaggs remembers one special day the most.
“The Daily Herald (a predecessor of the Sun newspapers) was going from two days a week to three days a week — adding a Monday newspaper,” Skaggs recalled. As a promotion “all the managers got in a big box truck and wrapped a helium balloon around the new daily paper and dropped them off all over town.
“By the time we got back to the office, there was a line of cars up and down Harborview Road, filled with people waiting to subscribe to the three-day-a-week newspaper for $10 a year. When they did, we gave them an ugly white mug that said ‘Here Comes the Sun,’ and a package of coffee.”
A troubleshooter, mother hen, dog lover or people person — all those monikers, and others, would fit Skaggs during her career with the Sun newspapers.
Last week Skaggs put in her last day as human resources director for the Sun and Adams Publishing Group.
“Every organization has a figure who helps define its culture. Mary is one of those people to me,” said Executive Editor Jim Gouvellis. “In her many roles here at the paper she epitomized what it is like to work here every day. She is one of the smartest, kindest and toughest managers I have ever met. Besides helping us run a successful business, she was a maternal figure and confidant to many younger employees through the years. She’s been gone one day but I miss her already.”
Skaggs began working for the afternoon Daily Herald in 1974, part-time in the mail room inserting newspaper sections and giving them to carriers. Corbin Wyant was the publisher then and he saw some promise. She soon became mail room supervisor and then in a couple of months was route supervisor for all of Port Charlotte. Then she moved on to circulation manager.
She left the company for a while to work at the rival News Press in advertising — “something I never thought I’d want to do.”
Eventually she returned to the Herald and began working for Dave Bitner as part-time circulation manager. It was soon after that when she became office manager and the company moved into its current building at 23170 Harborview Road.
In 2003, Derek Dunn-Rankin, founder of the Sun newspapers, gave her the job as human resources director. It was her favorite job.
“I just thoroughly love working with employees and helping them,” she said. “We are like family.
“I said I would keep working until I was not having fun,” Skaggs said. “I am still having fun, but I think there are other fun things out there.”
Skaggs said she will continue to stay close to the newspaper — even selling food at the two car shows the Sun sponsors each year. Money raised from her food sales there goes to help animals.
Skaggs was president of the Animal Welfare League for 10 years and president of EARS for five years. Now, she and husband Don and friend Nancy Colby have their own nonprofit called Friends of Cats and Dogs. Their main goal is to help people with sick or injured animals who don’t have the money to take them to a veterinarian.
Meanwhile, she hopes to make some trips in her new-found spare time.
“We have a trip to Illinois coming up to plan a 60th high school reunion next year,” she said. “And I plan to go to Ireland, but we have to decide if we’ll cruise there or fly. I don’t like long flights though.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.