Englewood's newest market is the Manta Market, held one Saturday each month at Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Patrons have found works of art, crafts, artisanal food and much more. The next market day will be March 2, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Information can be found at www.lemonbayhigh.com/MantaMarket.html, or send an email to MantaMarket@comcast.net.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.