In 1924, Punta Gorda town attorney Col. J. Hancock wrote to Mr. Kelly B. Harvey, who then was residing and working in New York City.
He was requesting some information concerning Punta Gorda.
Harvey had been a surveyor in earlier years in Florida. He replied in depth to Hancock in a long letter which has somehow survived. It is fascinating reading, giving us a glimpse into pioneer times in Florida. Here are a few passages from the well-written letter:
“During the 1878 to 1882, Tampa was a village, and south Florida almost a wilderness without railroad transportation south of Jacksonville,” wrote Harvey.
“I was connected in this period with the Florida Southern Railroad, now the Atlantic Coast Line, the Florida Railroad and Navigation Co., now the Seaboard Air Line RRs, the Disston Land Co. and various other projects in the capacity of engineer and surveyor.
“These gave me exceptional knowledge of the lands and the geography of Florida.
“Wipe all the buildings off the map south of Bartow and try to think of a Spanish salt-fish palmetto shack at Captiva and one at Fort Ogden, Pine Level, Joshua Creek, Fort Green, Crewsville and Fort Meade.
“There was a store at each place with a hatful of goods, mail two or three times a month. Bacon, coffee and brogand shoes came in once a month from Cedar Keys on Capt. Tom Hodgson’s little sailing schooner ‘Mallory’ about the size of a box car — taking back gator hide and a few oranges. It was a scattering of settlements and a log cabin here and there through the woods.
“The Florida legislature for a loan of $1,000,000 had given the Disston Land Co. of Philadelphia four thousand acres of land under a general drainage contract. Being connected with this company, I examined, prospected, and explored over what now comprises Charlotte, Polk, Manatee, Sara Sota, De Soto, Hardee, Highlands, Glades, Ockeechobee, Lee, Hendry and Collier counties.
“I was alone for months — banqueting on grits, bacon and sugarless coffee. Sleeping the sweetest of dreams with my feet to a fire and a saddle for a pillow. Two red rainproof blankets and Mother Earth for a couch. The downpouring rain or the starry sky for a roof. Lulled to sleep by the murmuring breeze, the sooing pines, the chatter of birds, the racket wild-animal nightlife. And guarded over by my faithful Florida pony.
“One morning I found I had made my bed by a large rattle snake. We had both found shelter behind a palmetto clump from a chilling northwestern gale. The rattler was too cold to put up an argument or quarrel with me.
“This line of work caused my acquaintance with John Cross (the developer of Grove City) who through H.W. Wilkes Real Estate, Louisville, Kentucky, sold to Isaac H. Trabue of Louisville about 30 acres of land on which the Punta Gorda Hotel now stands. (The hotel was built in 1886 and burned down in 1950).
“I being the only surveyor in the country was called upon. I surveyed and mapped the present town of Punta Gorda in the winter of 1882-3. This town — without houses or inhabitants — was named Trabue.
“I walked over to Pine Level (near Arcadia), the county seat, about 30 miles, and recorded the map for Bob Grifith, the county clerk, as I was the only draftsman in captivity in Southern Florida. Incidentally, I never was paid for my trip.
Mr. Harvey goes on to say, “The hotel, pleasure pier, grounds, etc. were built in the winter of 1885-6. At this time, the town (Punta Gorda) was overrun with bums, toughs, gamblers, adventurers and fugitives from justice. I think there were five murders in the winter of 1886. There were no streets, sidewalks or ditches. High saw grass, palmettos and pine trees were everywhere. The mosquitos were fierce. When it rained we waded and the few lady pioneers stayed home.
“This will give you an idea of pioneer life. No! You can’t imagine it. It’s a memory dear to the few old timers who lived through it. I realize now the size of the job, hardships and how wild and wooly much of it was. I take my hat off to the boys of the early days who thought nothing of it at the time and regarded it just as a part of the day’s doings.”
As Mr. Harvey points out, he was the only surveyor in South Florida, so therefore, it could be assumed he did the early surveying for the Grove City and Englewood areas.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
