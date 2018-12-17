One of the best things about the Christmas season is that hearts open to helping others.
That’s especially true for the Minnie Vinnies, the young arm of the Sacred Heart Chapter of St. Vincent de Paul.
The difference is this youth group works year round to help the needy, not just during the Christmas season. With fewer than a dozen members, they are small in number, but are mighty in deeds.
“I’ve never seen a group of kids so dedicated,” said youth advisor Gary Moerke, who started the youth group as an adjunct to the Sacred Heart Chapter of St. Vincent de Paul.
For the past few weeks, after school and on weekends, the teens have been working long hours to make sure 230 children will have Christmas presents.
After members of Sacred Heart Church responded to the request to help provide the gifts, the Minnie Vinnies took over, spending long hours organizing and packaging the gifts, then delivering them to parents.
“There is a lot more to it than one might think,” says Moerke. “It takes a lot of organizing to make sure each child has two or three presents of approximate equal value and that they are delivered to the parents.”
Today, teens have a lot of options for how they spend their time, yet each member of the Minnie Vinnies expressed the thought that helping others is the most worthwhile pursuit.
While they range in age from 13 to 17, after talking with them it becomes obvious these kids are mature far beyond their years.
Connor Rexroad, 17, says it’s important to him to do something meaningful with his time.
“I always believed in service to others and in trying to make a difference,” he says, explaining that he dropped out for a while as he was trying to recover from cancer.
“I believe getting cancer made me much more emphatic. You learn to see things differently,” he says, “and I deepened my commitment to help others.”
At 17, president Jakob Mannino already has had seven years of working to help St. Vincent de Paul. From that early age, he has worked at the SVDP center, helping in several departments and at their rummage sales.
He has also completed three missions to El Salvador to help the needy and has personally sponsored a teen there to help him have a better life. He says it’s important to him to be part of the SVDP mission to help the needy.
“It’s astonishing to see how much St. Vincent de Paul does to help those who need assistance. For me, seeing the smiles on a family’s faces when they are given food and gifts is so uplifting.”
What makes these youngsters center their lives around helping others?
“I like to make a difference,” says 15-year-old Nuha Jarrah. “Plus, I’m a people person and I like to get involved in service projects. It’s cool to help others.”
As a young Muslim girl, she has also made a difference in helping others to understand her faith. “It’s a privilege to share my faith with others. We talk about the similarities in our faith and I think we understand much more,” she says.
The Minnie Vinnies have the same structure as their parent organization. It’s open to all regardless of faith. One does not have to go to church to be part of the organization. All that is necessary is a desire to serve.
This is not the first time the Minnie Vinnies took on a major endeavor to help children of needy families.
Last year they raised $8,000 for DeSoto youngsters who lost everything during Hurricane Erma.
The Minnie Vinnies are active year round, sharing camaraderie and coming up with their own projects to help the needy.
“They exemplify and inspire the best of our Christian values,” says SVDP president Charlotte Boland.
“They bring energy, enthusiasms, innocence and maturity.
“It’s encouraging,” she says, “to see our youth taking positive steps to make a difference in a the lives of strangers.”
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
