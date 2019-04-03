The Miss Englewood Stingrays youth softball program is in mid-season form. The 14-16-and-under team coached by Kristen Fisher hosted the team from Miss North Port on Saturday. The Stingrays dropped the game against Miss North Port 6-1 but played a lot better than the scoreboard represents.

This season the Miss Englewood fastpitch softball league features six teams of players ranging in age from 5 to 16. Home games are played at the Englewood Sports Complex. For more about the organization, visit www.missenglewoodsoftball.com, call 941-681-1193 or like Miss Englewood Softball on Facebook.

