Members of Moose Lodge 1933 in Englewood recently presented a check to the Foundations Early Childcare Education Center in Englewood. Pictured are Moose members Merle Kolberg, Glenn Kolberg, Bob Gossom, Brent Sheldon, Newt Webb, Troy Skaggs and John Bienkowski with Amy Cloutier of the Foundations Preschool. For more about the preschool, visit www.foundations-eumc.com or call 941-681-3169.

 PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
