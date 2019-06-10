Members of Moose Lodge 1933 in Englewood recently presented a check to the Foundations Early Childcare Education Center in Englewood. Pictured are Moose members Merle Kolberg, Glenn Kolberg, Bob Gossom, Brent Sheldon, Newt Webb, Troy Skaggs and John Bienkowski with Amy Cloutier of the Foundations Preschool. For more about the preschool, visit www.foundations-eumc.com or call 941-681-3169.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.