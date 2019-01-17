Mr. Swindle’s Peculiarium circus opened recently at Pioneer Park, 300 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. This is the second year for this unique circus, which features world-famous performers and local circus stars. The production has partnered with the Englewood-Cape Haze Kiwanis and Sarasota County. Proceeds from the Drink-Ory Garden will be donated to the Kiwanis Club for scholarships to Lemon Bay High School seniors.
