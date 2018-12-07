The University of Florida’s cooperate extension of Charlotte County nutrition program taught by Haydee Carbajal, provides L.A. Ainger Middle School students in Joan Mangone’s Home-Economics class and Maureen Cerbone’s classes cooking lessons and healthy eating choices. Some of the students have never eaten a vegetable before.
Students learn through the My Plate lessons how to read labels, measure ingredients, save money through coupons and avoid eating at fast food restaurants and more. Students also have mystery bags they learn about with food samples. Carbojal also teaches a modified program at day care centers and other schools in the county.
For more information, visit www.choosemyplate.gov/florida.
