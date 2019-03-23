ENGLEWOOD — This year’s “Top 2 Bottom” Annual Charity Cancer Tournament at Myakka Pines Golf Club was another great success.
Due to the incredible generosity of golfers, sponsors, volunteers staff and management, the MPGC 9- and 18-hole ladies leagues, lead by chairperson Grace Boleska and her tournament committee, helped raise more than $13,000 for cancer screening and research.
The funds that were generated were donated to two organizations, Dollars for Mammograms and Dattoli Cancer Foundation.
Planning for next year’s event has already begun.
Myakka Pines Golf Club is at 2550 S River Road, Englewood. For more information, visit www.myakkapinesgolfclub.com or call 941- 474-1753.
