ESmyakkapines032319a

Myakka Pines Golf Club is doing its part to fight cancer. Pictured with the donation checks are, from left, (front) Amber Kawlewski, Grace Boleska, Rita Bertler, (back) Frank Perilli, Barbara Hundley, Sharon Colegrove, Nancy Maciver, Pam Beadle, Ann Hertzog and TK Matthews.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — This year’s “Top 2 Bottom” Annual Charity Cancer Tournament at Myakka Pines Golf Club was another great success.

Due to the incredible generosity of golfers, sponsors, volunteers staff and management, the MPGC 9- and 18-hole ladies leagues, lead by chairperson Grace Boleska and her tournament committee, helped raise more than $13,000 for cancer screening and research.

The funds that were generated were donated to two organizations, Dollars for Mammograms and Dattoli Cancer Foundation.

Planning for next year’s event has already begun.

Myakka Pines Golf Club is at 2550 S River Road, Englewood. For more information, visit www.myakkapinesgolfclub.com or call 941- 474-1753.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments