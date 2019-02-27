Patti Cowen and Cari Hale know they can’t save the world.
But that doesn’t mean they can’t save some of it.
The Rotonda West residents are doing that by saving one animal at a time. They’ve saved bunnies, pelicans, blue herons, owls, loons, gopher tortoises, animals suffering from red tide and even one rat caught in a glue trap along with a hawk.
As lifelong nature lovers, they enjoy wildlife of all kinds. So when they were asked to volunteer with the Venice Animal Rescue Center it was a perfect fit for them.
Back in their home state of Indiana, Cari and Patti gained experience working with a wide variety of animals. Both had families involved in animal rehabilitation so they thought it would be easy for them to do animal rescues.
Rescue work sometimes turns out to be not as benign as they thought.
“While Venice does train us, the training involves how to keep yourself safe. The actual ‘how to of rescue work’ is that we learn by doing,” said Patti.
When their first call to rescue a whistling duck with a broken wing, Patti wondered how they would capture the duck.
“How hard can it be? I spent years chasing chickens around my grandmother’s farm,” said Cari. “I’m sure it won’t be hard to catch the duck.”
Call that famous last words.
It took five hours of an all-out chase to catch the duck that seemed to have all sorts of ways to evade capture.
By that time, they were exhausted as well as thoroughly indoctrinated into the school of trial and error learning.
“There’s an appropriate way to capture and hold each animal,” said Cari.
They quickly got their rescue work down to a science, with Patti’s role being to distract the animal while Cari throws a casting net over it.
Their system worked well until they weren’t quite in sync when trying to rescue an injured blue heron.
Fortunately, Patti was wearing sunglasses that protected her eyes when the blue heron went on the attack.
“It went for Pattie’s face. She had a lot of blood dripping down her face and had an injury to her cheek and nose.”
But that didn’t lessen Patti’s enthusiasm for their rescue work.
“I love everything about helping animals,” she says.
They have successfully rescued many kinds of animals and they feel good about their volunteer work.
“We’re living the good life by helping wildlife,” said Cari.
Because she has a special fondness for pelicans, Cari was especially thrilled when she was able to hold one that was sick from red tide.
“Pelicans look substantial but they are all fluff. Finally being able to hold one was like a dream. It was like hugging a cloud,” she said.
Every time they get called out for a rescue it’s an adventure of some kind.
When they got a call to rescue a screech owl from a construction toilet in South Gulf Cove, Pattie thought she heard wrong.
“The owl was found in the porta potty by a construction worker that went to use the facility. Construction workers made a ramp to help the owl climb out. When we got there the owl was still stunned and out of it. It was blue from being in the porta-potty deodorant all night,” Patti related.
They rinsed off the coated owl, and crated it to the Venice Wildlife Center.
“The center does marvelous work saving animals. It’s a pleasure to work with them,” Patti said.
Some rescues make them cringe. Some make them smile. But every single one makes them feel good to be helping animals.
Each Friday they work at the center cleaning cages and feeding some of the “babies.”
Cari’s training as a pediatric nurse comes in handy when it comes to feeding tiny newborns.
“Nature is our sanctuary,” she says. “We love everything about it. “Every encounter is rewarding, especially when we can help save an animal.”
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
