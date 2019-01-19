Hello, Englewood – Let’s talk tech. Do you have a computer or technology question, but are too afraid to ask? Have no fear, Elsie Quirk is here. If you have questions, we’ve got answers.
Tech Time: One-on-One Help with a Librarian is your opportunity to reserve a 30-minute appointment with a reference librarian — a librarian who is at your service, ready to provide customized, personalized help with any tech questions, issues, or questions that may keep you up at night. (Here’s mine: “How do I install pop-up blocker software onto my iPad?”)
On Thursday, from 10 a.m. to noon, we are here to help. Ask us anything! Please call Elsie Quirk Library at 941-861-1207 to reserve your 30-minute appointment. Or, if you happen to be in the neighborhood, swing by the Reference Desk, and sign up in-person.
So why not treat yourself to some Tech Time? If you’ve got questions, we’ve got answers. Come Find Yourself at the Library. We’re happy to help!
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
