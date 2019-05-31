There are lots of changes for the Englewood Cats this summer.
Maybe you’ve heard about the big one or read about it in the Sun: The Englewood Area Athletic Association’s board — which runs the Cats youth football and cheer program — pulled out of the Pop Warner organization.
That’s big, considering Englewood has been a part of this league since the early 1970s, right up through last year, and was a founding member of the Peace River Conference all those years ago. It’s no wonder a lot of people have an emotional attachment. Generations have played in that league.
And while it’s a big move, it’s not really unexpected if you follow football in this town. And it didn’t happen overnight. Board president Greg Truisi and members like Shane Whitemore have been frustrated for the last few seasons.
The board determined the Cats have been getting diminished returns from being part of Pop Warner and the local conference. The league has changed policy to try to encourage families to sign up and to encourage level competition between communities, but that hasn’t worked in Englewood’s favor — at least for football.
Finding football players has become tough. Where the Englewood program could field full teams at five or six age levels just a few years ago, and won the Mitey Mite Super Bowl in 2016, they’ve struggled to find enough players to fill even three teams the last couple seasons.
Whether they’ve chosen to play soccer, basketball, baseball or flag football or some other sports — or no sports — kids aren’t drawn to football like they were.
This situation isn’t unique to Englewood. Parents are worried about injuries to players, including concussions, although I think good coaching and equipment can minimize that danger. Cost is likely a factor. It’s a big time commitment for the whole family as well, as anyone who has had a player on a sports team that travels can tell you.
It’s also not just about football. The board also had to think very hard about cheer and about the Little Scholars program, which are both big parts of Pop Warner. The Englewood Cats have a long-standing tradition of producing championship cheer teams, and both the football players and cheerleaders benefit from the Little Scholars program, which encourages good grades and provides scholarships as rewards.
Now the decision has been made and the Englewood Cats will be playing and cheering in the American Youth Football league. Some of the rules are different, and the competition will change from teams to the south to teams a little north of here. The AYF also emphasizes competitive cheer and has encourages academic excellence.
If you have a child who would like to play football and cheer, there are two good ways to learn about the Cats and the new league this weekend.
One is today at the YMCA where the Cats and the Y have joined forces to have flag football on Saturdays. Flag football is a great introduction to the sport. Boys and girls are out there with coaches from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. learning the fundamentals, running through practice drills and playing games starting at 10:45 a.m. This will be going on every Saturday through July 27. (For more, check out Gary Brown’s story on page 12 of this section.)
The other event is Sunday at the Cats field complex on San Casa Drive. It’s a cookout and party that’s open to the public from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be a great way to meet people involved with the program and see what it’s about. Check out www.englewoodcats.com for more information.
Chris Porter is editor of the Englewood Sun. You can email him at Chris.Porter@yoursun.com or call 941-681-3022.
