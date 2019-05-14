ENGLEWOOD — Now that the historic Green Street Church Museum is surrounded with a fresh sod lawn, the Lemon Bay Historical Society can look ahead and plan for the public reopening of the 90-year-old building.
Landscaping the property was one of the last major hurdles the Historical Society faced before Sarasota County would issue its certificate of occupancy. DMK Associates, the engineering firm overseeing the project, will inspect it first before county inspectors are called.
If all goes well, the building could be issued its certificate as early as next month, Historical Society president Charlie Hicks said. He felt as if the project was nearing completion as a crew laid pallets of sod Monday.
The Historical Society members committed themselves to save the 90-year-old church, which was Englewood’s first house of worship, soon after they learned two years ago they were unable to renew their lease with the Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene on West Green Street.
While the historic church no longer celebrates religious services, it plays an active role in the Englewood community. The Historical Society regularly scheduled meetings and community events, weddings and memorials and other activities at the church. The Historical Society initially took ownership of the church in the late 1980s. The building was in disrepair, so the Historical Society started its restoration effort in the 1990s, eventually resurrecting the building to its current condition.
The Lemon Bay Cemetery trustees donated property to the Historical Society to give the church a “forever home” adjacent to the cemetery and at the corner of South Indiana Avenue (State Road 776) and Second Avenue. In September of 2018, the structure made its arduous journey from its longtime leased property on West Green Street, to the Lemon Bay Cemetery.
The task has proven herculean and expensive for the small nonprofit. Thanks to donations, grants, in-kind services and other contributions, the Historical Society has reached this point. The final bill is expected to exceed $200,000.
For more information about the status of the Green Street Church, visit lemonbayhistory.com or call 941-473-8491. Donations may be made online or mailed to Lemon Bay Historical Society, P.O. Box 1245, Englewood FL 34295.
