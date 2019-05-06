ENGLEWOOD — If you enter Englewood Isles from State Road 776, you’ll surely notice the brand-new look of the two large entryway signs.

The structures are the culmination of a very involved project taken on by the residents, and culminating in the new signs, complete with decorative medallions and Florida-friendly landscaping. (One set of the medallions is still not complete and will be added to the structures later.)

The two signs were designed by resident Jeanne Fullilove. The community raised funds and then applied for and received nearly $10,000 in a matching grant Sarasota County’s Neighborhood Grants program.

Sarasota County has provided matching grants designed to help improve communities and neighborhoods for 15 years. These can include landscaping or pond improvements, sign renovations, enhancements to preserves and community gardens, crime prevention education, historic preservation projects and more. There is an application process that includes attending seminars, and the reward can be up to $10,000 in matching funds for a neighborhood or community.

For more information about the program, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.

