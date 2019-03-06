ENGLEWOOD — New Englewood SKY Middle School baseball coach Nathan Long just finished tryouts for the 2019 season, the first ever for Storm baseball.
“We have 16 players on our team,” said Long, who is a native of Ohio. “I think we have a lot of talent on this team. The kids are eager to learn and they listen and are respectful.”
The team is made up of youths in the eighth, seventh and sixth grades. Some of them also play on Englewood-area travel baseball teams.
“We’ll play our games starting around 4 p.m.,” said Long. “So if the kids are also on other teams, that shouldn’t interfere with their schedules. We’ll play games Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and we’ll practice two days a week.”
Home games will be at the Englewood Sports Complex on River Road.
The SKY team should have some experience, especially pitching. “We have at least four players who can pitch,” said Long. “That should help us.”
Long was a Little League coach for 2½ years in Ohio. He came originally from the small town of Van Wert in that state. He also will be the Storm’s boys basketball coach next year.
“I love to coach kids,” Long said. “I also like to help them develop into good people, not just good at sports.”
The baseball season probably will start around the middle of March. There won’t be any playoffs in the first season.
Besides baseball, tennis and golf also will be part of the Englewood SKY spring sports schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.