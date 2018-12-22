ENGLEWOOD — It couldn’t have come much easier for the Lemon Bay boys junior varsity basketball team Wednesday night. The Manta Rays rolled past the visiting North Fort Myers Red Knights 63-22 to raise their record to 5-3.
Leading the way for the Manta Rays was freshman Jacob Newcomb, who scored 21 points and was all over the court. He made three 3-point field goals, several driving layups and helped the Manta Rays’ transition game. He only played around 2½ quarters of the game.
Newcomb was a member of the L.A. Ainger Middle School team and Junior Mantas last year. Now he’s a big part of the Manta Rays’ junior varsity squad.
“He had a very good game, probably his best of the season,” said Manta Rays junior varsity coach Jason Jones. “He’s a really good shooter. That’s what he does best.”
The whole Lemon Bay team played well. Gabe Arritt, another freshman, added 10 points and 6-foot-5 Morgan McNulty scored 5, and was effective inside keeping the Red Knights away from the basket. Lemon Bay’s fast break was awesome at times. During one stretch during the third quarter they made five straight fast breaks for layups on transition.
The Manta Rays took a 16-9 lead after one quarter, mostly due to 13 points by Newcomb. They increased their lead to 36-15 at halftime and the game was basically over.
Lemon Bay’s future looks bright with Newcomb and also McNulty leading the way. Next year, McNulty (a sophomore) could team with 6-8 Caleb Geissendorfer to give the Manta Rays a potent one-two punch inside. The Manta Rays have seven players returning from the varsity team and the junior varsity looks very capable.
The Manta Rays varsity team will return to action during the Winter Break Dec. 28-29 in the Provencher Holiday Shootout. They will play LaBelle Dec. 28 and United of Hanoverton, Ohio, on Dec. 29. The junior varsity will resume action Jan. 8, 2019 against visiting Island Coast.
