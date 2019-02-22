ENGLEWOOD — More than 140 ladies enjoyed a luncheon and fashion show at the second-annual Nifty Thrifty Fashion Show hosted by St. David’s Episcopal Church on Feb. 9. The sell-out crowd applauded as volunteer models paraded down the “runway” wearing clothing, jewelry and accessories, all from St. David’s Thrift Shop.
Six models showed off three outfits each: casual, dressy and formal, accessorized with necklaces, earrings, scarves and purses.
Before and after the show, guests could purchase the models’ outfits for themselves, and shop for many other clothing and accessory items in a lovely boutique within the Parish Hall. The show’s emcee, Kathleen Scotto, entertained with fun commentary on the models and clothing. Janine Bowes provided a music background that seemed to match the mood of each model and what she was wearing.
More than 20 large, decorated baskets were raffled off, filled with items ranging from spa and beauty products, to a tower of chocolate delicacies, to everything a lucky winner would need to throw an Italian dinner party, or serve a wine “happy hour.” Guests could also purchase raffle tickets for products and services donated by local businesses.
St. David’s Thrift Shop is in the Beall’s Outlet Plaza, 485 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. St. David’s Episcopal Church is at 401 S. Broadway in Englewood, and welcomes all people. For more information contact Marte Markwell at 239-250-2840 or martemarkwell@gmail.com
